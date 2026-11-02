/NC faces internal crisis as 20 MLAs seek cabinet overhaul, Srinagar MP to quit party and seat on Nov 3

The National Conference (NC) is facing mounting internal dissent, with around 18 to 20 party MLAs reportedly submitting a memorandum to party president Farooq Abdullah, seeking a sweeping overhaul of the government and changes in the party’s organisational structure.

The legislators have reportedly called for the replacement of all incumbent ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, besides demanding the removal of Nasir Aslam Wani, an advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The memorandum, according to party sources, was sent directly to Farooq Abdullah through WhatsApp.

The dissenting MLAs have maintained that their move should not be viewed as a rebellion but as an attempt to strengthen the party through accountability, organisational reforms and a change in the government’s functioning.

“We are not rebels. We want to strengthen the party and ensure it remains united. The government and the party cannot become the private fiefdom of a select few,” a legislator who participated in the closed-door deliberations said, requesting anonymity.

The MLAs have also reportedly pressed for the full implementation of the NC’s election manifesto, particularly its commitments concerning the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

The latest developments come amid growing resentment following Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s recent cabinet reshuffle and expansion, which reportedly left several senior leaders, including Mubarak Gul, Abdul Majid Larmi and Nazir Gurezi, dissatisfied.

In an apparent bid to address the discontent, Farooq Abdullah had appointed Mubarak Gul as the party’s general secretary. However, following a meeting of disgruntled legislators in Srinagar, Gul was removed from the position within two days, according to sources.

The developments have further exposed differences within the party, with sections of the legislature reportedly seeking a greater say in government formation and decision-making.

Sources said the legislators’ dissatisfaction with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary runs deep. During a meeting at Dachigam on June 3, the MLAs reportedly confronted him. The disgruntled legislators are also questioning the concentration of political influence and ministerial privileges within a limited circle, arguing that the government needs to deliver more effectively on the party’s key commitments.

They have also demanded the removal of Nasir Aslam Wani, who continues to serve as an advisor to the Chief Minister with ministerial status, despite having lost the election, sources said.

The memorandum is being seen within party circles as a significant show of strength by legislators challenging the existing leadership structure and demanding a broader political and administrative reset.

An MLA involved in the deliberations described the proposed changes as a necessary “cleansing process”, arguing that the party needed to address concerns over accountability and allegations of corruption.

The leadership now faces the challenge of addressing the dissent without deepening divisions within the ruling party. Whether Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah opt for a wider restructuring or another compromise could shape the NC’s internal stability in the coming weeks.

The internal crisis has been compounded by the resignation of Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, an influential Shia cleric, who is to announce his departure from the National Conference on November 3, citing long-standing differences with the Abdullah family.