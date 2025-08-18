/Massive mobile network outage in India? Airtel, Jio, Vi users report calling and internet issues – What you need to know

Add as a preferred source on Google

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 19:45 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 19:45 IST
Representative image Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Thousands of people on Monday (Aug 18) reported widespread outages of network providers in India, including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea.

Major network providers, including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea, on Monday (Aug 18) experienced widespread outages across India. According to DownDetector, which provides user-submitted reports of outages and problems of various online services, more than 3,650 people reported issues with Airtel, over 200 reported outages of Jio, and about 50 reported Vodafone-Idea outages around 5 pm.

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over two years of experience in journalism. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide range of topics, ...Read More

