/Massive mobile network outage in India? Airtel, Jio, Vi users report calling and internet issues – What you need to know

Major network providers, including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone-Idea, on Monday (Aug 18) experienced widespread outages across India. According to DownDetector, which provides user-submitted reports of outages and problems of various online services, more than 3,650 people reported issues with Airtel, over 200 reported outages of Jio, and about 50 reported Vodafone-Idea outages around 5 pm.

