A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the industrial area located in the Saraswati Enclave area of Gurugram late on Tuesday (Apr 1) night. Videos of the fire went viral on the internet moments after the incident.

#WATCH | Gurugram: A massive fire broke out in the industrial area located in the Saraswati Enclave area of ​​Gurugram. Fire dousing operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/3ltVlz83E7 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2025

VIDEO | Haryana: Fire broke out at a warehouse in Saraswati Enclave, Gurugram late last night. Further details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/QEMt8j90lY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2025

Fire officials reached the spot

Sector-10 Police Station SHO Rambir Singh spoke to news agency ANI and said, "We received a call of a fire. The force reached and called the fire brigade. 4-5 fire vehicles have left after being emptied. There is no casualty so far but there is financial loss to the company."

Fire Officer, Sector-37 Fire Station Jai Narayan said they received information at 11.39 pm that there had been a fire in a godown. "We called in all the fire tenders. Fire tenders from all over Gurugram, Nuh, and Jhajjar have been called. At least 20 fire tenders are at the spot. There is no casualty yet," Narayan said to ANI.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

(With inputs from agencies)