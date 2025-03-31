An Indian-origin techie, Deep Prasad, claimed he was shot at twice in the US. It was late in the night when he was near his hotel in San Francisco; he was chased by people, and heard gunshots. He took to his social media account to describe the entire episode.

Advertisment

He wrote, "Last night around 3:30-4am I was shot at twice near my hotel in SF. They chased me to my hotel and shot the second time when I ran inside and got one of the staff to come out.We both heard a glock and he saw the gun while I saw the bullet impacts. I’m still shaking."

Last night around 3:30-4am I was shot at twice near my hotel in SF. They chased me to my hotel and shot the second time when I ran inside and got one of the staff to come out.We both heard a glock and he saw the gun while I saw the bullet impacts. I’m still shaking.😢@garrytan — Deep Prasad (yug-cybera) 🏴‍☠️ (@Deepneuron) March 29, 2025

Further added, "It is my opinion that San Franciso Police Department wrongly misclassified this as a use of fireworks case with zero investigation and it is dangerous to treat cases like this with such callousness. The city is dangerous. I have never experienced this in 30 years."

Advertisment

Also read: Donald Trump to visit Saudi Arabia in May, focus on foreign investments, strengthening ties: Report

After mentioning the San Franciso Police Department's investigation, Prasad, he wrote, "I’m happy to be proven wrong. One interesting theory that was suggested to me was that they lobbed fireworks and we couldn’t see them. If that’s the case,a proper investigation will rule this. For now,I don’t rule out it could have been fireworks but I trust myself & hotel staff."

Prasad is the CEO and Founder of GenMat. According to the website, it's a vertically integrated materials engineering company with a vision to automate and reduce the cost of research & development in the semiconductor and any other advanced materials industry. Under Deep's direction, GenMat is developing quantum technologies designed to advance the state of materials science, semiconducting, mining, carbon capture, batteries and more.