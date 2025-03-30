A disagreement between two individuals at the Dawat-e-Ramzan exhibition, organised by Sania Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza, took a violent turn when a man allegedly fired two shots. The incident occurred on March 29 at King’s Palace in Hyderabad.

Police swiftly respond, arrest suspect

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene, arrested the accused, and seized his weapon. Officials confirmed that a minor altercation between a perfume shop owner and a toy shop owner had been resolved before the gunfire.

Accused had no direct connection to dispute

Inspector of Gudimalkapur police station stated that the shooter, identified as Hassebuddin alias Hyder, was not connected to either of the shop owners involved. A former Sarpanch and resident of AC Guards Paramount Colony, Hyder possessed a licensed firearm from Nampally. He has been booked under the Arms Act, and further investigations are underway.

Hyderabad hosts several exhibitions and food festivals during Ramzan, with Anam Mirza’s Dawat-e-Ramzan being one of the most popular. The event featured over 400 retail stalls and 60 food brands, drawing more than 250,000 visitors over 11 days. It also provided employment to over 3,000 people during the festive period.

Anam Mirza’s influence in fashion and events

Anam Mirza, as per her Instagram profile, has been a fashion curator since 2012 and also runs a YouTube channel. Alongside Dawat-e-Ramzan, she organises the District Bazaar expo, which has become a significant attraction in Hyderabad’s festive market scene.