Officials in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh said on Thursday (Jan 9) that many labourers were trapped after a structure collapsed in an iron-making factory in the Mungeli district.

Advertisment

The factory is located in the district's Sargaon area. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Mungeli Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhojram Patel said, "We received information that part of the chimney, silo collapsed at the smelting plant and some labourers got trapped underneath. Personnel from almost all departments are here. 3-4 people could be possibly trapped here."

SP Patel said that two people had been rescued and hospitalised, adding, that rescue operations were underway. The police official added that the overall situation would be clear following the removal of debris.

SDRF team deployed

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Mungeli collector Rahul Deo told ANI that a team of the State Disaster Response Force had been deployed in the rescue operation.

VIDEO | A chimney collapsed at a steel plant in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh earlier today. Several labourers feared trapped under it. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/XI5j4SBEEx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2025

Advertisment

"A few labourers are missing, rescue operation is underway for them. We are ascertaining details through the manager of the plant. We will have the details soon," Deo added.

A short video of the incident shared by the news agency PTI showed the collapsed structure with workers at the factory near the incident site.

As the structure fell, workers informed the police following which the rescue operations began

(With inputs from agencies)