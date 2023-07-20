Manipur viral video case: CM says two including main culprit arrested

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday (July 20) that two people, including the main culprit have been arrested in connection with the viral video of women paraded naked in the Indian state. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Singh said, "The police have arrested the suspected main culprit and further investigation. Those who were involved will also be arrested and booked as per the law at the earliest."

"The interrogation is going on," Singh said. He pointed out that the ruling government in Manipur took a decision to condemn this heinous crime, and would take all possible efforts to punish the culprit.

