Manipur violence: 1 beheaded, soldier shot, mob tries to loot weapons from forces

A mob allegedly attacked a camp of the Indian Reserved Battalion (IRB) in Manipur's Thoubal district and tried to loot weapons. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday (July 4). The incident led to a clash with the security forces in which a 27-year-old man was killed and jawans of Assam Rifles were shot at. The mob reportedly tried to storm the camp of 3rd IRB batallion in the Khangabok area.

The armed forces tried to bring the situation under control and used teargas shells and rubber bullets. Press Trust of India has reported citing officials that the armed mob opened fire at the soldiers and the forces shot back.

The mob also blocked the roads leading to the camp at multiple locations to prevent reinforcements from reaching there, but the forces moved through, they said.

The mob attacked a team of the Assam Rifles that was on the way to the camp. They fired on the Assam Rifles personnel, in which a jawan was injured, and torched their vehicle, officials said.

The jawan was shot in the leg, they said.

The clashed saw a man, identified as Ronaldo, getting shot. He was first taken to the Thoubal district hospital and later to a hospital in Imphal. His condition was critical and officials said that he died on the way to the state capital.

Ten others were also injured in the clashes, they said.

The situation is under control at present, they added.

The state of Manipur is witnessing violence for weeks now. Violence first broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

As per PTI, more than 100 people have died in the clashes and several hundred have been injured.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

On Sunday a man, identified as David Thiek was killed and beheaded in Langza, which is a Hmar-Kuki village in Churachandpur district.

(With inputs from agencies)

