A case of molestation has come to the fore from India's IT hub, Bengaluru, on Thursday (Apr 4). In a video doing the rounds on social media, two women were seen walking down a narrow road, which is identified as Suddaguntepalya.

The man was seen walking fast, trying to chase the women; he grabbed one of the two and touched her inappropriately, and the women were trying to fight back. The other lady pulled her friend to safety away from the man; he eventually was seen fleeing the scene. All this was captured on the CCTV footage, which was installed in her lane.

“The video clearly shows the man molesting one of the women and running away. We have booked a case of stalking and sexual harassment under the relevant sections, and efforts are on to trace the victim so that we can file a formal complaint,” said an investigating officer to news outlet Times of India.

The police are trying to nab the man, and an investigation is underway. The timestamp on the footage showed 1:52 AM. No report has been filed by the victim as yet. After learning details from the CCTV footage, police have registered a suo motu case; until then, the investigation to look for the perpetrator continues.

An FIR has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 74 – it criminalises assaulting or using criminal force against a woman to outrage her modesty; section 75 addresses sexual harassment, defining it as actions like unwelcome physical contact, demands for sexual favours, and showing pornography against a woman's will; and section 78 makes stalking a punishable offence.