Mamata has taken unconstitutional route by seeking outside intervention on CAA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded an "impartial organisation" like United Nations to form a committee to check how many people were in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday condemned her statement stating that her "stance is an outrage of essence and letter of the constitution".

In the name of our Founding Fathers I fervently appeal to her to act as per her oath and regretfully withdraw her statement. As a senior leader and constitutional functionary she cannot be oblivious to the potentially dangerous consequences of such approach. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 20, 2019 ×

Mamata has taken an unconstitutional route by her public stance on CAA: WB Guv and ignored my appeal. This has immeasurably caused damage to our democratic fabric," tweeted Dhankar.

He further appealed to Banerjee to act as per her oath and regretfully withdraw her statement."As a senior leader and constitutional functionary, she cannot be oblivious to the potentially dangerous consequences of such an approach. Her stance is an outrage of essence and letter of our constitution and no nation loving person can appreciate or countenance it. I am sure she would forthwith revisit her stance," said Dhankar in a tweet.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demanded that an "impartial organisation" like the United Nations should form a committee to see how many people were in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act."Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or Human Rights Commission ...form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act," she said while addressing a gathering here.

Banerjee has been vehemently opposing the amended Citizenship Act and has said that she will not allow the legislation to be implemented in West Bengal. Several other non-BJP chief ministers have also echoed similar views.