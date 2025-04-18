A major Buddhist conclave will take place in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai next week, which will be addressed by Deputy CM Chowna Mein and other top officials. The conclave is being hosted by International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the culture ministry and focuses on Buddhism in India’s northeast.

India’s northeastern states, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, are a significant centre for Buddhist traditions, monastic culture, and heritage. The region has preserved and propagated various Buddhist traditions, including Theravada, Mahāyana, and Vajrayana.

A statement by the IBC said that the “Government of India is actively involved in several initiatives to promote Buddhist tourism, heritage conservation, and cultural exchange programmes to strengthen the presence of Buddha Dhamma in the region”.

The 2-day event will see the cultural impact of Buddha Dhamma on the region, neighbouring countries, a vipassana session and prayers at the famous Golden Pagoda.

Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh is one of the key centres of Theravāda Buddhism and has major attractions like Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham), which is one of the largest monasteries in the region, the World Peace Pagoda, and other monasteries like the Chongkham Monastery. The Tai Khampti community, with historical ties to Thailand and Myanmar, practices Theravada Buddhism.