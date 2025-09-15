Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Maharashtra braces for heavy rains as IMD issues orange alert for Pune; yellow for Mumbai. Check weather forecast here

Maharashtra braces for heavy rains as IMD issues orange alert for Pune; yellow for Mumbai. Check weather forecast here

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 09:41 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 09:41 IST
Maharashtra braces for heavy rains as IMD issues orange alert for Pune; yellow for Mumbai. Check weather forecast here

Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

IMD has issued orange alert for Pune, Raigad and other areas; heavy rain, thunderstorms expected. Mumbai, Thane under yellow alert. Pune sees overnight waterlogging

Following overnight showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (September 15) has issued a fresh alert warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms for several parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai. An orange alert, indicating expected heavy downpours and stormy conditions, has been declared for Pune, Raigad, Satara, and Aurangabad. Meanwhile, Mumbai and Thane are under a yellow alert, suggesting the likelihood of moderate to heavy rain.

In the latest update, IMD also placed districts like Ahmednagar, Beed, and Latur under an orange alert, forecasting moderate to intense rainfall with strong winds and possible thunderstorms. Additional districts such as Nashik, Palghar, Jalna, and Nagpur are under a yellow alert for lighter rainfall activity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Sunday (September 14), the IMD issued a broader forecast for the week, anticipating scattered heavy showers across Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, especially on the 14th and 15th of September, with continued rainfall expected into the 16th. Late-night rain also caused waterlogging in several parts of Pune, prompting residents to raise concerns on social media about potential school and college closures. Rainfall measurements included 13.8 mm in Shivajinagar, 15 mm in Talegaon, 13.5 mm in Hadapsar, and 10 mm in Magarpatta.

In a post on X, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, said, “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert Warning for Mumbai Metropolitan Region for next three hours. Intense to very Intense spells of rain and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely. Please dial 1916,Control Room of the BMC, for any help and official information, if required.”

Trending Stories

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics