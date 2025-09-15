/Maharashtra braces for heavy rains as IMD issues orange alert for Pune; yellow for Mumbai. Check weather forecast here

Following overnight showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (September 15) has issued a fresh alert warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms for several parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai. An orange alert, indicating expected heavy downpours and stormy conditions, has been declared for Pune, Raigad, Satara, and Aurangabad. Meanwhile, Mumbai and Thane are under a yellow alert, suggesting the likelihood of moderate to heavy rain.

In the latest update, IMD also placed districts like Ahmednagar, Beed, and Latur under an orange alert, forecasting moderate to intense rainfall with strong winds and possible thunderstorms. Additional districts such as Nashik, Palghar, Jalna, and Nagpur are under a yellow alert for lighter rainfall activity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Sunday (September 14), the IMD issued a broader forecast for the week, anticipating scattered heavy showers across Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada, especially on the 14th and 15th of September, with continued rainfall expected into the 16th. Late-night rain also caused waterlogging in several parts of Pune, prompting residents to raise concerns on social media about potential school and college closures. Rainfall measurements included 13.8 mm in Shivajinagar, 15 mm in Talegaon, 13.5 mm in Hadapsar, and 10 mm in Magarpatta.