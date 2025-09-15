/‘Any attempt to harm ties with India destined to fail,’ says Russia amid Trump’s tariff threats

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Sunday lauded India for continuing its trade and cooperation with Moscow despite pressure from US President Donald Trump to cut ties by applying high tariffs on Indian imports and asserted that any attempt to harm Russia’s ties with New Delhi will fail. Trump has been repeatedly threatening to impose even higher tariffs on nations doing business with Russia till the Ukraine war comes to an end.

The Russian ministry, while responding to questions from RT, hailed India for its commitment to continue and expand multifaceted cooperation with Russia, despite all pressure and threats.

Relations between India and Russia are “steadily and confidently advancing,” the ministry said, adding, “Any attempt to obstruct this process is destined to fail.”

The remarks came after relations between India and the US took a nosedive after Trump imposed 25 per cent reciprocal duties on Indian goods along with an additional 25 per cent levy for New Delhi’s imports of Russian crude, bringing the total tariff to 50 per cent.

Trump and his aides have been repeatedly accusing India of “fuelling Russia’s deadly attacks on Ukraine” by buying Russian oil, though his administration has stopped short of imposing tougher sanctions on Moscow.

India pointed out US and Europe’s own purchases from Russia

India has pointed out the US and Europe’s own purchases from Russia and condemned the tariffs as “unfair and unreasonable”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the SCO Summit in Tianjin, where he held talks with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The Russian foreign ministry said India’s stance reflected New Delhi’s “strategic autonomy in international affairs”. Russian officials said that the two countries are collaborating on large-scale joint projects across multiple sectors, including civilian and military production, manned space missions, nuclear energy, and Indian investments in Russian oil exploration initiatives.

Trump optimistic about ongoing trade negotiations with India

Trump recently acknowledged that his decision to impose steep tariffs on India for its purchase of Russian oil strained ties with New Delhi and struck an optimistic note about the ongoing trade negotiations.

Sergio Gor, Trump’s pick for US Ambassador to India, has said that the US and India are “not that far apart right now” on a trade deal and that discussions have entered the “nitty-gritty” phase.