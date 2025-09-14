/Blast on rail track kills 2 Russian officers; one killed as two trains derail in Leningrad

Two officers of Russia’s National Guard were killed and another seriously injured in an explosion on railway tracks in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, which hit rail traffic and delayed several trains. Andrei Klichkov, Governor of Oryol Oblast, said that explosive devices were found during an inspection of railway tracks in Oryol Oblast. One of the devices detonated, killing two officers and injuring one. Long-distance train traffic was delayed on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka section. Moscow Railways reported that 10 trains were delayed due to operational measures on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka section in Oryol Oblast.

Two trains derail, driver killed

Two trains derailed early Sunday in separate parts of Russia’s western Leningrad region, leaving a train driver dead and disrupting railway traffic, the region’s governor said. “Recovery efforts are underway following the derailment of a single diesel locomotive near Semrino station in Leningrad’s Gatchina district,” Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of the Leningrad region, said on Telegram.

Drozdenko said the locomotive’s driver was trapped in his cabin and later died of his injuries while being transported to a hospital. He added an official probe would check for signs of sabotage.

An unverified video posted on social media appeared to show a train car lying on its side several metres from the track.

Meanwhile, a freight train carrying 15 empty tank cars derailed on a section of track further south, but there were no casualties, he said in an earlier post. “Investigators are looking into possible sabotage,” he added.

‘Ukraine behind Russia rail traffic disruption’

Meanwhile, sources in Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) said on Sunday that Ukraine was behind a recent operation that disrupted railway traffic in Russia and killed two members of the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia), said a Kyiv Independent report. “These railway lines are critical supply routes for Russian forces operating in the Kharkiv and Sumy directions,” the source said.

HUR and the Special Operations Forces (SSO) reportedly carried out a “uniquely complex” operation on Sept. 13 that halted traffic on the Oryol-Kursk railway line in Russia.

Russian railway personnel found unidentified mines on the Maloarkhangelsk-Glazunovka section. A specialised engineering unit from Russia’s National Guard was sent to the site, but an explosion went off during demining, killing two soldiers and seriously injuring another.

Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov also confirmed the incident.

In the other incident, an explosion targeted the Saint Petersburg-Pskov railway line near the Stroganovo–Mshinskaya section. According to the source, the attack derailed a locomotive and destroyed 15 fuel tankers.

“As a result of the damage to these rail lines, Russia will face serious logistical challenges, which will significantly impact its ability to conduct offensive operations against Ukraine’s forces,” they added.