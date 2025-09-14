/‘Defied Churchill’s forecast, developing India now proving global predictions wrong’: RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday that India proved former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s prediction of the nation not being able to survive after British rule wrong by remaining united. Bhagwat added that India is now moving forward on the path of development by proving everyone’s predictions wrong while England faces internal challenges. Speaking at a book release function, Bhagwat recalled how global leaders, including former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, had predicted that India would not survive as a unified nation after the end of British rule, but India remained united after British rule.

“Winston Churchill once said that after independence (from British rule), you (India) will not be able to survive and will be divided, but this did not happen.”

“Now England itself is coming to the stage of division, but we will not be divided. We will move forward. We were once divided, but we will unite that again,” he added.

‘There was no global strife when India was the world leader for 3,000 years’

During his address at a book release function in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Bhagwat said there was no global strife when India was the world leader for 3,000 years.

He further stated that personal interests were responsible for conflicts in the world, which created all the problems. He added that self-serving motives must be set aside for the betterment of humanity and progress.

The RSS chief further said that India is now moving forward on the path of development by proving everyone’s predictions wrong.

The RSS chief said that while the world runs on faith and belief, Bharat is the land of faith with men of action and logic. Bhagwat further added, “We are all actors in the drama of life and have to play our parts, and our true self emerges when the drama ends.”

He said the faith that exists in Bharat is based on direct perception and evidence.