/Did Musk provoke violence in London's 'Unite the Kingdom' rally after 'fight or die' speech? What we know

Tech giant Elon Musk made an appearance during the ongoing Unite the Kingdom" march organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson on Sunday (Sep 13). He called for ‘dissolution of Parliament’ and declared that ‘violence is coming.’ Soon after, clashes broke out between the police and the protesters. The UK government said that 24 people were injured and police arrested 26. Protesters allegedly threw bottles at police officers and punched and kicked those deployed at the scene.

Musk, who appeared via video conferencing, said that he is rallying against the “woke mind virus” as he spoke to Tommy Robinson. He added that there is “massive uncontrolled migration” contributing to the “destruction of Britain” in comments via video link. Musk has been targeting the UK Government over the grooming gangs scandal. He has also criticised the UK’s Online Safety Act, calling the legislation a threat to free speech.

Musk shared a friendly relationship with UK MP Nigel Farage, and there were even speculations that he might have funnelled funds to Farage’s party. However, this changed when Elon Musk called for the Reform UK leader to be replaced amid disagreements over his backing of Tommy Robinson. Musk appeared at the rally on Saturday following Ben Habib, who was formerly the deputy leader of Reform UK and now heads Advance UK, a political party that Robinson has recently joined. Slamming Musk's appearance, UK business secretary Peter Kyle said the comments were “slightly incomprehensible” and “totally inappropriate”.

Meanwhile, UK PM Keir Starmer broke his silence on the ongoing Unite the Kingdom" march. In a post on X on Mon (Sep 14), he said that people have the right to protest peacefully, but assault on police officers will not be tolerated. He declared that he “will not stand” for violence against police or for people feeling “intimidated on our streets” He also said that the flag of Britain represents "a diverse country" and it will not be surrendered for those who use it “as a symbol of violence, fear and division.”

Who organised the protest and why?