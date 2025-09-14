/'We will never surrender...': UK PM Keir Starmer issues first response after 'Unite the Kingdom' rally turns violent in London

UK PM Keir Starmer broke his silence on the ongoing ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march organised by a far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Starmer in a post on X, said that people have the right to protest peacefully, but assault on police officers will not be tolerated. He also said that the flag of Britain represents "a diverse country" and it will not be surrendered for those who use it "as a symbol of violence, fear and division."

The police have arrested 24 people in the incident. Starmer posted on X, saying, "People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin. Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those who use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division."

Who organised the protest and why?

As many as 150,000 people took part in the protest. Clashes broke out between protesters and police officers during a protest after tech giant Elon Musk spoke to the protesters. Protesters allegedly threw bottles at police officers deployed at the scene. The police department said that twenty-six officers were injured during the clash. Another counter protest called Stand Up To Racism started, and as many as 5000 people joined it.