/'We will never surrender...': UK PM Keir Starmer issues first response after 'Unite the Kingdom' rally turns violent in London

UK PM Keir Starmer condemned violence at the far-right "Unite the Kingdom" protest led by Tommy Robinson, which saw 26 police officers injured. Musk had also addressed the crowd via video, criticising migration and the UK government.
UK PM Keir Starmer broke his silence on the ongoing ‘Unite the Kingdom’ march organised by a far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Starmer in a post on X, said that people have the right to protest peacefully, but assault on police officers will not be tolerated. He also said that the flag of Britain represents "a diverse country" and it will not be surrendered for those who use it "as a symbol of violence, fear and division."
The police have arrested 24 people in the incident. Starmer posted on X, saying, "People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin. Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those who use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division."
As many as 150,000 people took part in the protest. Clashes broke out between protesters and police officers during a protest after tech giant Elon Musk spoke to the protesters. Protesters allegedly threw bottles at police officers deployed at the scene. The police department said that twenty-six officers were injured during the clash. Another counter protest called Stand Up To Racism started, and as many as 5000 people joined it.
Tommy Robinson organised the protest in the name of saving free speech. Robinson's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and he is the founder of the English Defence League and is one of the most prominent far-right figures in Britain. As per multiple reports, the messaging from speakers, including far-right politicians from Europe, centred on migration. Musk, who joined the protest via video conferencing, said that migration is increasing and there is a need to change the UK government and "dissolve the Parliament." Protesters in the march were seen carrying St George’s flags and the Union Jack. They chanted, "We want our country back."