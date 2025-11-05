/Maharashtra becomes first state in India to sign deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Maharashtra became the first state in India to partner with billionaire Elon Musk-owned Starlink on Wednesday to deliver satellite-based Internet Connectivity Across Remote and Underserved Regions. Maharashtra government signed a Letter of Intent with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited to deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, rural communities, and critical public infrastructure. This will be subject to Starlink’s regulatory and compliance clearances from the Government of India. The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who referred to Musk’s Starlink as one of the biggest players in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Industry.

Fadnavis said the services would also be extended across “remote and underserved regions and aspirational districts” like Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim and Dharashiv.

“With @Starlink’s cutting-edge satellite technology, led by @elonmusk and @laurendreyer, Maharashtra takes a bold leap forward in bridging the last digital divide—powering education, healthcare, and connectivity in every corner of our State,” Maharashtra CMO wrote in a post on X.

The letter of intent (LOI) was signed by Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink, and Virendra Singh, IAS, Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Government of Maharashtra, in the presence of Fadnavis to expand high-speed internet access across rural and remote regions.

The move is part of the state’s Digital Maharashtra mission and aims to strengthen digital connectivity in areas with limited network access

“Elon Musk’s Starlink is one of the largest companies in the ICT industry holding the largest number of communication satellites in the world. It is our honour that the company is arriving in India and partnering with Maharashtra. This is a giant leap towards future-ready Maharashtra and setting the benchmark for Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji’s Digital India mission at the grassroots,” Fadnavis wrote on X.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had granted the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licence to Starlink earlier this year in June, after it completed all security requirements as mentioned in its letter of intent.

Starlink has now become the third satcom company to get a GMPCS licence after Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio to provide services in the country.

V-P Dreyer lauded the collaboration and said that Starlink’s mission is to connect those who have been left behind.

“We pride ourselves in providing high speed connectivity whatever their background and wherever people are. We are therefore honoured to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra in this first-of-its-kind initiative. Starlink’s mission, which is complementary to other government initiatives and providers, is to connect those who have been left behind by traditional infrastructure,” she added.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk had previously met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February during the latter’s visit to the United States, where the two discussed Starlink’s launch plans and India’s concerns over meeting certain security conditions.