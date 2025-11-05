Ukraine is planning to replace its kopeck coins with “shah”—a historical Ukrainian term as a continued effort to shed symbols of Russian dominance, Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi announced while expressing hope that the change could be implemented by the end of this year. Ukraine introduced its hryvnia currency in 1996, five years after it gained independence from the Soviet Union, minting its own coins but retaining the former Soviet name kopeck—kopikya in Ukrainian. Now, almost four years into Moscow’s full-scale invasion, new coins, to be known by the historical Ukrainian term “shah”, would mark the latest shift away from Russia.

“We should finally remove any affinity, any connection with Moscow. Because we have our own name. And the time has come to finally take it back,” Pyshnyi said in an interview with Reuters.

He added that of the 15 former Soviet republics, only Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine have retained the kopeck, and he assured that the renaming will involve no additional costs, as the single coin in circulation—equivalent to slightly more than one US cent—would be gradually replaced by the 50-shah coin.

Ukraine’s parliament is preparing to debate the draft law on replacing the coin and the central bank is organising public discussions, exhibitions and other events to raise awareness about the proposal, he said.

Ukrainians shed all associations with Russia

The shah, which means “step”, was used as a monetary term in Ukraine in the 16th and 17th centuries. Notes named “shah” were also in circulation during the Ukrainian revolution in 1917-1921, Pyshnyi said, displaying bills from that period.

“It is important to say that the kopeck has been retained in only three of the (15) former republics of the Soviet Union. Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine,” Pyshnyi said. The longtime leader of Belarus is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian is a first language for many Ukrainians and the population had a predominantly positive attitude towards Russia in the early 2000s. Some still speak Russian, but the war has prompted many to give up associations with the Russian language and culture, which Moscow says it is fighting to protect.

Hundreds of villages and towns have changed street names, and monuments to Soviet or Russian figures have been dismantled. Memorial plaques to Russian authors, artists, or scientists who visited, worked, or lived in Ukraine have been removed.

Ukrainians, especially younger ones, are rediscovering national history and identity, reclaiming Ukrainian writers, poets, artists, musicians, and other famous figures.

A poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in September said that about 91% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards Russia, while 4% view it positively.