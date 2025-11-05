Longest-ever US shutdown upends lives, lawmakers hope for a breakthrough

The standoff between US President Donald Trump and congressional Democratic leaders, which triggered the government shutdown, has become the longest government shutdown in the historyof America.

On Wednesday, the US shutdown entered its 36th day. It also eclipsed the previous longest shutdown of 35 days -- in late 2018 and 2019 -- when Democrats refused to fund Trump's border wall plan.

Senator John Kennedy, R-La., said that the standoff disappoints him, reported NBC News. The bad effects of the shutdown are visible, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers not getting paid. Many have turned to food banks to feed their families.

Flight delays are also being experienced amid shortages of air traffic controllers and TSA agents.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, called the suffering of the masses sickening.

"Across America, appalling scenes were seen of people worried they wouldn’t be able to feed their families and even themselves," he added.

However, party leaders on both sides of the spectrum haven't shown any urgency to resolve the standoff.

Democrats have been demanding that Donald Trump negotiate with them over expiring health care tax credits.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., raised concerns about rising health care costs amid the shutdown.

"Shutdowns hurt, but the pain that I just heard in Florida is gonna be worse than anything happening with the shutdown, because when those premiums go up by 100 to 200%, those people’s lives are ruined. People will die," he was quoted as saying by NBC.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., however, said that progress was being made.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, echoed the sentiment.