/Maharashtra ATS busts inter-state meth network, seizes drugs worth Rs 9 crore

Mumbai: A drug seizure in Mumbai has led Maharashtra’s Anti-Terrorism Squad to a suspected methamphetamine manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, with nearly 4.74 kg of the synthetic drug being seized in the operation.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed to have busted an inter-state drug network after recovering 4.738 kg of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth around Rs 9.4 crore.

The operation began in Mumbai after the Kalachowky unit of ATS received information about the movement of a suspected drug consignment. Acting on the tip-off, investigators intercepted a suspect near a hotel in Bandra on Tuesday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the ATS, the suspect was allegedly carrying 2.050 kg of methamphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 4 crore. But what initially appeared to be a drug peddling operation soon opened up a much larger investigation.

Mumbai trail leads investigators to Greater Noida

During questioning, the ATS allegedly obtained information about a suspected drug manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

An ATS team subsequently travelled to Greater Noida and conducted a raid at the premises. The operation led to the recovery of another 2.688 kg of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth around Rs 5.4 crore.

Investigators also reportedly recovered materials allegedly used in the manufacture of the synthetic drug. The premises have since been sealed as the investigation continues.

The combined seizure from Mumbai and Greater Noida stands at 4.738 kg, with the estimated street value put at more than Rs 9 crore.

Three people apprehended

The ATS has apprehended three people in connection with the alleged network, including two foreign national women. The nationalities of the two women have not been disclosed by authorities so far.

All three have been booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The investigation is now focused on establishing the complete chain behind the alleged operation — including where the methamphetamine originated, who was manufacturing it, how it was being transported and who the intended recipients were.

Why the Greater Noida link matters

The discovery of a suspected manufacturing facility could significantly widen the scope of the case.

Rather than being limited to the seizure of drugs being transported into Mumbai, investigators are now examining whether the operation involved a larger manufacturing and distribution network operating across state borders.

The ATS is also expected to examine the financial and communication links of those arrested and determine whether more people were involved.

For Mumbai, the case also highlights the changing nature of the synthetic drug trade, where investigations increasingly point beyond local distributors to networks spanning multiple cities and states.

For now, the ATS has not publicly disclosed the full identities of all those arrested or revealed the final destination of the seized consignment.

The investigation remains underway, and authorities are looking for possible additional members of the alleged syndicate and the wider supply chain.