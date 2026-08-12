Karnataka is bracing for a 12-hour bandh on August 13, but the state is unlikely to come to a complete standstill. Here is where disruption is most likely.
A water bottle, a makeshift microphone and a broken road — schoolchildren in Maharashtra are finding their own way to demand attention to civic problems. Forget television studios and professional microphones. For a group of schoolchildren in Maharashtra, a water bottle has become a tool for reporting. Students from Peglawadi and Gohirewadi in Trimbakeshwar have drawn attention to the poor condition of their local road by using a water bottle as a makeshift microphone. WATCH VIDEO HERE
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has backed the deployment of mimicry artists at the upcoming BWF World Championships 2026 to keep the monkeys away. The tournament, set to be played from August 17-23 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, has taken the unique measure of using artists to mimic the langur voices to keep the monkeys away from fans and the venue. The move has been laughed out at but Sindhu has come in support of it.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Aug 12) warned the Indian youth against social media trends and the shortcut culture of reels. Instead, he urged them to read autobiographies that offer lessons that can shape both character and an understanding of history. Speaking at the launch of former President Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography, ‘Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles’, Modi said the book could serve as an inspiration for future generations.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Aug 12) urged young people to avoid shortcuts and focus on hard work, saying that despite living in the age of social media reels and influencers, “a shortcut will cut you short.”
“I would particularly like to urge the younger generation—we live in the age of 'Reels' and social media influencers. Even in this era of shortcuts, let us remember something often written at railway stations: A shortcut will cut you short,” he said.
PM Modi added, “I would urge young people to read the autobiography of anyone they admire. An autobiography offers a unique perspective on the historical events of a specific era; the period covered in a biography brings one very close to history itself. That is why I sincerely hope that the hard work put in by Kovind ji proves beneficial to future generations and especially to the youth.”
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has hit back at a wave of online criticism from Indians over his repeated attacks on India's trade policies and its continued purchase of Russian oil, saying he was effectively "firebombed" by the Indian community on the internet.
India on Tuesday (Aug 11) dismissed China’s reaction to its decision to rename 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the state remains an inalienable and integral part of the country. While addressing a regular press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the fact os “self-evident.” The MEA also emphasised that matters related to border areas between India and China are considered the most serious, and the state of such affairs will reflect on their bilateral relations. Interestingly, the MEA on Aug 7 said that India and China held talks to assess the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and also discussed issues related to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation.
The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger continues to face delays due to back-to-back hurdles. The latest roadblock: 12 states moving to block the deal. The case has pushed back the closing timeline, and now Paramount studio head David Ellison is reportedly preparing to move the studio out of California if the deal isn’t finalised.
Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez married on Tuesday in a ceremony in the Portuguese resort of Cascais, said the football superstar's representatives. The wedding capped a decade-long relationship and came after days of intense media speculation in Portugal over the location and timing of the ceremony.
The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a Widow and Orphan Cess of 60 paise per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel. The cess came into effect from midnight of August 11. The revenue generated from the revised cess will be used to support welfare of widows and orphaned children. The State Taxes and Excise Department issued a notification under Section 6-A of the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005, authorising the levy at the point of first sale of petrol and high-speed diesel in the state.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 11) confirmed that he switched from Air Force One to a different plane during a recent summit in Turkey due to a "threat", saying that he does whatever Secret Service and the military advise him to do. The confirmation from Trump came just a day after reports about how the US President switched from the Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8 to an older Air Force One, and then again made a secret switch to a smaller C-32A aircraft.
Taiwan has condemned a planned joint naval exercise between China and Indonesia near waters east of the island, calling it a “military provocation” on late Tuesday (Aug 11). It urged Beijing to “immediately stop this dangerous behaviour that undermines the status quo.” This comes after China’s defence ministry announced on Tuesday that a Chinese naval vessel and an Indonesian warship would conduct a “navigation exercise” in mid-August at a location east of Taiwan. The ministry did not specify the exact area where the drill would take place.
Iranian operatives knew where US President Donald Trump was staying in Ankara, including the floor of the building where he was located, as US intelligence detected what officials described as a credible surface-to-air missile threat against Air Force One.