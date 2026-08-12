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  • /PM Modi urges youth to avoid 'shortcuts' in the age of reels; Gen Alpha begins protest in several states | Top Stories 12 Aug, 2026
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PM Modi urges youth to avoid 'shortcuts' in the age of reels; Gen Alpha begins protest in several states | Top Stories 12 Aug, 2026

Gulshan Parveen
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 10:28 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 12:52 IST
PM Modi urges youth to avoid 'shortcuts' in the age of reels; Gen Alpha begins protest in several states | Top Stories 12 Aug, 2026

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez married on Tuesday in a ceremony in the Portuguese resort of Cascais, said the football superstar's representatives. Meanwhile in South Asia, India dismissed China’s reaction to renaming 27 Arunachal Pradesh places. 

12:52:46
Karnataka Bandh on August 13: Will schools, banks, and hospitals remain open?

Karnataka is bracing for a 12-hour bandh on August 13, but the state is unlikely to come to a complete standstill. Here is where disruption is most likely.

Click here to read

Karnataka Bandh tomorrow: What’s open, what’s closed on August 13? Schools, transport, and border impact decoded


 

12:16:40
Maharashtra children turn water bottles into microphones to highlight broken roads

A water bottle, a makeshift microphone and a broken road — schoolchildren in Maharashtra are finding their own way to demand attention to civic problems. Forget television studios and professional microphones. For a group of schoolchildren in Maharashtra, a water bottle has become a tool for reporting. Students from Peglawadi and Gohirewadi in Trimbakeshwar have drawn attention to the poor condition of their local road by using a water bottle as a makeshift microphone. WATCH VIDEO HERE

11:46:21
PV Sindhu cites Wimbledon’s Hawk to defend monkey-control plan at BWF World Championships in New Delhi

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has backed the deployment of mimicry artists at the upcoming BWF World Championships 2026 to keep the monkeys away. The tournament, set to be played from August 17-23 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, has taken the unique measure of using artists to mimic the langur voices to keep the monkeys away from fans and the venue. The move has been laughed out at but Sindhu has come in support of it.

Read more

11:22:45
‘Shortcuts will cut you short’: PM Modi urges youth to look beyond social media reels and read autobiographies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Aug 12) warned the Indian youth against social media trends and the shortcut culture of reels. Instead, he urged them to read autobiographies that offer lessons that can shape both character and an understanding of history. Speaking at the launch of former President Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography, ‘Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles’, Modi said the book could serve as an inspiration for future generations.

Read more.

10:44:41
PM Modi urges youth to avoid 'shortcuts' in the age of reels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Aug 12) urged young people to avoid shortcuts and focus on hard work, saying that despite living in the age of social media reels and influencers, “a shortcut will cut you short.”

“I would particularly like to urge the younger generation—we live in the age of 'Reels' and social media influencers. Even in this era of shortcuts, let us remember something often written at railway stations: A shortcut will cut you short,” he said.

PM Modi added, “I would urge young people to read the autobiography of anyone they admire. An autobiography offers a unique perspective on the historical events of a specific era; the period covered in a biography brings one very close to history itself. That is why I sincerely hope that the hard work put in by Kovind ji proves beneficial to future generations and especially to the youth.”

10:34:55
Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro slams Indians, claims they ‘firebombed’ him online over ‘Brahmins profiteering’ remark | WATCH

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has hit back at a wave of online criticism from Indians over his repeated attacks on India's trade policies and its continued purchase of Russian oil, saying he was effectively "firebombed" by the Indian community on the internet.

Click here to read

Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro slams Indians, claims they ‘firebombed’ him online over ‘Brahmins profiteering’ remark | WATCH
10:28:05
India responds to China amid row over naming 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India on Tuesday (Aug 11) dismissed China’s reaction to its decision to rename 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the state remains an inalienable and integral part of the country. While addressing a regular press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the fact os “self-evident.” The MEA also emphasised that matters related to border areas between India and China are considered the most serious, and the state of such affairs will reflect on their bilateral relations. Interestingly, the MEA on Aug 7 said that India and China held talks to assess the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and also discussed issues related to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation.

Read for more details. 


 

10:27:18
David Ellison will move Paramount out of California if the merger doesn’t close by October, amid legal opposition from 12 states

The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger continues to face delays due to back-to-back hurdles. The latest roadblock: 12 states moving to block the deal. The case has pushed back the closing timeline, and now Paramount studio head David Ellison is reportedly preparing to move the studio out of California if the deal isn’t finalised.

Read here. 

10:24:08
Portugese star Cristiano Ronaldo ties knot with long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez married on Tuesday in a ceremony in the Portuguese resort of Cascais, said the football superstar's representatives. The wedding capped a decade-long relationship and came after days of intense media speculation in Portugal over the location and timing of the ceremony.

Read here. 

10:22:53
Indian state imposes widow and orphan cess on petrol, diesel: What it means

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a Widow and Orphan Cess of 60 paise per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel. The cess came into effect from midnight of August 11. The revenue generated from the revised cess will be used to support welfare of widows and orphaned children. The State Taxes and Excise Department issued a notification under Section 6-A of the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005, authorising the levy at the point of first sale of petrol and high-speed diesel in the state.

Read here. 

10:22:15
Trump confirms switching to secret flight after leaving Turkey

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Aug 11) confirmed that he switched from Air Force One to a different plane during a recent summit in Turkey due to a "threat", saying that he does whatever Secret Service and the military advise him to do. The confirmation from Trump came just a day after reports about how the US President switched from the Qatar-gifted Boeing 747-8 to an older Air Force One, and then again made a secret switch to a smaller C-32A aircraft.

Know more. 

10:21:29
Taiwan slams planned China-Indonesia drill as ‘political manipulation’

Taiwan has condemned a planned joint naval exercise between China and Indonesia near waters east of the island, calling it a “military provocation” on late Tuesday (Aug 11). It urged Beijing to “immediately stop this dangerous behaviour that undermines the status quo.” This comes after China’s defence ministry announced on Tuesday that a Chinese naval vessel and an Indonesian warship would conduct a “navigation exercise” in mid-August at a location east of Taiwan. The ministry did not specify the exact area where the drill would take place.

Read the full story here. 

10:20:36
Iran knew Trump’s exact Ankara location as US detected missile threat against Air Force One: Report

Iranian operatives knew where US President Donald Trump was staying in Ankara, including the floor of the building where he was located, as US intelligence detected what officials described as a credible surface-to-air missile threat against Air Force One.

Read full story here.

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