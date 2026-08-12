/‘Shortcuts will cut you short’: PM Modi urges youth to look beyond social media reels and read autobiographies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (Aug 12) warned the Indian youth against social media trends and the shortcut culture of reels. Instead, he urged them to read autobiographies that offer lessons that can shape both character and an understanding of history. Speaking at the launch of former President Ram Nath Kovind’s autobiography, ‘Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles’, Modi said the book could serve as an inspiration for future generations.

“I once again wish him the best for his autobiography and especially request the young generation: it’s the age of reels, social media influencers take you away, but in this age of shortcuts, we must remember one thing written on railway stations: ‘Shortcuts will cut you short.’ If you want to take a shortcut, I tell the youth, whoever’s autobiography you like, please read it,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi praised Kovind for continuing public work after leaving Rashtrapati Bhavan, particularly his efforts to build support for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal.

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“Kovind ji has also elaborated on his experiences with Morarji Bhai Desai... Even after stepping down from the highest office of President, he has not paused to rest; he continues to work on significant issues such as 'One Nation, One Election,' striving to awaken the nation to their importance. Finding a solution to this issue could herald a new chapter for the country's democracy,” he said.

The Prime Minister also spoke at length about Kovind’s humility, recalling how the former President would personally walk him to the car despite protocol. He cited Kovind’s visit to his native village, where he touched the feet of his teachers and paid tribute to the soil of his village.

“After becoming President, when he visited his village, Paraunkh, he bowed to touch the feet of his teachers in reverence. He paid homage to the soil of the village and expressed his gratitude to the ordinary villagers. The entire nation witnessed that moving scene. His conduct presented an image of India's cultural values to the world--an image that fills every Indian with pride,” the prime minister said.

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Modi also reflected on a deeply personal episode from Kovind’s childhood — the loss of his mother in a house fire – describing it as a tragedy that revealed the resilience behind the former President’s life journey and public service.

“Just imagine – experiencing such a tragedy at a tender age, losing one’s mother in this manner... how agonising that must have been,” he said.

PM Modi said, “I have been fortunate; my mother lived for over a hundred years and continued to bless me. Yet, even today, I deeply feel the void left by her absence.”