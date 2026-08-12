/'Inalienable part of our country': India responds to China amid row over naming 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India on Tuesday (Aug 11) dismissed China’s reaction to its decision to rename 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh, saying the state remains an inalienable and integral part of the country. While addressing a regular press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the fact os “self-evident.” The MEA also emphasised that matters related to border areas between India and China are considered the most serious, and the state of such affairs will reflect on their bilateral relations. Interestingly, the MEA on Aug 7 said that India and China held talks to assess the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and also discussed issues related to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation.

“Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India. This is a fact that is self-evident. At the same time, we also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality," Jaiswal said in the press briefing.

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India names 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh

The MEA on August 7 formally identified 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names, as a response to a similar move by China. The 27 locations are spread across Arunachal Pradesh and include settlements, localities, mountain passes, a lake and a memorial. "Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," read a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Longju, Maja, Bisa, Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La, Thag La, Sambho Sarovar, Bara Kundun are some of the places places/features so identified on the Survey of India map of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

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