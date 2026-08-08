/India, China hold talks on Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation, border management

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday (August 7) said that India and China held talks to assess the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and also discussed issues related to boundary delimitation, border management and trans-border cooperation. The diplomatic talks between both the nations took place on Thursday (July 6) in New Delhi under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).



The Indian delegation was headed by Sujit Ghosh, Joint Secretary (East Asia) at the Ministry of External Affairs, while Hou Yanqi, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department at China's foreign ministry, led the Chinese side.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides engaged in candid discussions and took stock of the situation along the LAC. Both countries agreed that preserving peace and stability in the border areas remains crucial for the broader growth of bilateral ties.