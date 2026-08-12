/'Jantar Mantar Season 2 coming soon': Dipke claims CJP was denied a venue for meeting amid BJP pressure

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday (August 12) announced plans for a fresh protest, saying it would follow the lines of the student agitation and begin soon. Dipke described the proposed campaign as "Season 2 of Jantar Mantar" while addressing a public meeting.

"Many people were commenting on Instagram about when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon."

Dipke alleges pressure on Delhi venue owners

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Dipke also alleged that the CJP struggled to find a venue in Delhi for a meeting of its volunteers. He claimed several hall owners cited "pressure from above" before refusing to rent out their venues.

"We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today. We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above," Dipke said.

He claimed the party eventually found a hall, but alleged that its owners received threats on the morning of the meeting.

"They were told that if they allowed the CJP meeting to take place here, they would be hung upside down," he alleged.

Dipke blamed the BJP for the alleged threats and said such actions would not stop the party.

"All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country's youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken," he said.

CJP announces nationwide listening tour

Dipke's announcement came after the CJP held a 37-day protest at Jantar Mantar. The agitation ended on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the party received assurances on its other key demands.

Responding to Dipke's "Jantar Mantar Season 2" remark, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had already entered the next phase of its campaign.

"This itself is Season Two. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say. We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day.

The party said the nationwide campaign would focus on hearing public concerns, with education set as a priority from Independence Day.