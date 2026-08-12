/Indian state imposes widow and orphan cess on petrol, diesel: What it means

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a Widow and Orphan Cess of 60 paise per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel, which came into effect from midnight of August 11. The revenue generated from the revised cess will be used to support welfare of widows and orphaned children. The State Taxes and Excise Department issued a notification on Tuesday under Section 6-A of the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005, authorising the levy at the point of first sale of petrol and high-speed diesel in the state, news agency ANI reported.

The Orphan and Widow Cess will be charged at ₹0.60 (60 paise) per litre on petrol as well as high-speed diesel as per notification issued with the approval of the Council of Ministers.The fuel cess follows the passage of the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session earlier this year which empowered the state government to levy a Widow and Orphan Cess of up to ₹5 per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel.

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Why BJP criticised Widow, Orphan Cess

This had drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition with LoP Jai Ram Thakur saying that it was inappropriate to generate revenue “in the name of widows and orphans", according to a report published by The Indian Express.

Speaking in the House, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said, The maximum limit for this cess is ₹5, now, whether we choose to levy 10 paise or ₹2, is at our discretion.”

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Defending the decision and slamming the opposition, Sukhu had said, government is committed to strengthening economically weaker sections. “If we are taking steps for the welfare of widows and orphaned children, the opposition should support it instead of opposing,” he said.

All about the revised levy

The Bill was passed by voice vote in the Assembly, providing the legal framework for imposing the additional cess.The government has now exercised that power by fixing the levy at 60 paise per litre, substantially below the maximum ceiling of ₹5 permitted under the amended legislation.

The levy will be imposed before the fuel moves through subsequent stages of sale in the state and collected at the first point of sale within the state.

The notification has been circulated to the Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, senior departmental officers and other concerned authorities for implementation.

The new cess will marginally increase the effective cost of petrol and diesel in Himachal Pradesh, while the revenue generated is intended to support welfare measures concerning widows and orphaned children.