/Karnataka Bandh tomorrow: What’s open, what’s closed on August 13? Schools, transport, and border impact decoded

Karnataka is heading for a 12-hour bandh on Thursday (Aug 13). Will the entire state be shut down? The protest, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm, is being organised by pro-Kannada groups, including Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj, over the long-running Cauvery water dispute. The organisations are also demanding progress on the Mekedatu, Mahadayi, and Kalasa-Banduri projects.

For people living in Karnataka, however, the immediate concern is more practical: will they be able to get to work, send their children to school, or travel across the state? Here is what we know so far.

Will Schools remain open during the Karnataka bandh?

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Students are unlikely to get an unexpected holiday on Thursday. Schools are expected to remain open after the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka withdrew its earlier call for an education shutdown.

However, that does not rule out school-level decisions. Institutions located in areas where protests or traffic restrictions develop could make separate arrangements.

Office-goers may face a bigger problem

There is no statewide directive for corporate offices or other workplaces to close. Most offices are therefore expected to function normally. However, the difficulty could come during the commute, particularly if buses, taxis or major roads are affected.

Are banks open or closed during bandh?

Banks are expected to remain operational.

Public transport could be the real disruption

Buses, cabs, and taxis are among the services most likely to feel the impact of the bandh. Protests, road blockades, and diversions could disrupt regular routes. Interstate journeys may also take longer, especially on routes connecting Karnataka with Tamil Nadu.

The Attibele border is one area commuters should watch closely. The crossing sees heavy movement of buses, freight vehicles, and private cars, and protest activity has already affected traffic there.

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What about shops? Would they be closed?

There is no indication that every commercial establishment will be forced to close. Some shops and markets may shut voluntarily in support of the protest, while others could continue trading. Restaurants and hotels may also make their own decisions.

Notably, Vatal Nagaraj has specifically appealed to hotel owners in Bengaluru and Mysuru to keep their establishments closed.

Hospitals and pharmacies should remain open

Essential services are expected to be exempt from the disruption. Hospitals, medical shops and emergency services are expected to continue functioning, so people needing urgent medical assistance should not be affected by the shutdown in the same way as regular commuters.

Why are Kannada groups protesting?

The immediate trigger is the Cauvery water dispute. Pro-Kannada organisations are opposing the Cauvery Water Management Authority's direction on releasing around 12,000 cusecs of water for another 15 days to Tamil Nadu. Their demands also include movement on the Mekedatu, Mahadayi, and Kalasa-Banduri projects.

Nagaraj has claimed that more than 2,000 pro-Kannada organisations have backed the bandh.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has appealed to him to withdraw the call. Nagaraj has rejected the appeal and is proceeding with the protest.

What this means for August 13

There is unlikely to be a blanket shutdown across Karnataka. Schools, offices, banks, and hospitals are expected to function.