/Who is Tukaram Mundhe? IAS officer gets standing ovation amid Maharashtra food crackdown | Watch

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe received a rousing reception at a public event in Pune, with the audience standing up and applauding as the IAS officer walked onto the stage. A video from the event, titled "Unstoppable Tukaram", shows Mundhe entering Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir as the crowd erupts in applause. Several people can be seen recording the moment on their phones.

The reception comes amid Mundhe's high-profile crackdown on restaurants and other food establishments across Maharashtra, which has made the 2005-batch IAS officer a familiar face among consumers and a contentious figure in parts of the hospitality industry.

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Who is 'Singham' Tukaram Mundhe?

A 2005-batch IAS officer, Mundhe has developed a reputation for strict enforcement during his administrative career, with reports saying he has been transferred around 25 times in roughly two decades.

The Maharashtra-cadre officer has reportedly faced around 25 transfers since entering the civil service. His supporters portray the frequent transfers as evidence of his willingness to enforce rules despite political or administrative pressure.

His current tenure as Maharashtra FDA commissioner has once again put that reputation in the spotlight and his latest campaign has strengthened that image, particularly on social media.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka has also publicly backed the officer, praising him as an administrator who puts public interest ahead of personal considerations.

Mundhe wins public applause

Since Mundhe took charge in May, the FDA has conducted more than 1,100 inspections across the state, covering restaurants, food manufacturers, and distributors. The enforcement campaign has resulted in licence suspensions, seizures of food products and action against establishments accused of violating food safety norms.

Supporters have dubbed Mundhe "Singham", comparing his no-nonsense approach to the fictional police officer.

At the Pune event, the reaction appeared to underline his growing popularity among sections of the public. "For the first time, I witnessed such immense love, respect, and admiration for a government officer - not out of protocol, but truly from the heart," the caption accompanying the viral video said. Watch it here:

Mundhe appeared visibly moved by the reception.

Also read | Bombay High Court canteens fail FDA inspection after judges question crackdown

What triggered the food safety crackdown?

The Maharashtra FDA has stepped up inspections of eateries, pubs, hotels and other food businesses following complaints and concerns over hygiene.

Officials have reported finding expired food products, fungus-infested meat, reused cooking oil, pest infestations, poor sanitation and improper storage at some establishments. Nearly 100 food establishments have had their licences suspended across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, according to the material provided.

Several well-known Mumbai establishments, including Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Shalimar Restaurant, K. Rustom & Co., Cricket Club of India, Willingdon Sports Club and Juhu Gymkhana, have faced FDA action following inspections.