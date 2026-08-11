/Tamil Nadu CM Vijay leads mass anti-drug pledge for school students

In line with the State Government's 'Drug-free Tamil Nadu' vision, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay led a mass anti-drug pledge on Tuesday(11th August) for students who had gathered in Chennai from various schools across the state. This event comes amid the first Budget session of the Vijay-led TVK Government, which allocated Rs.7crore towards school level anti-drug initiatives in the 2026-27 Estimates. This also includes the launch of Drug Free Tamil Nadu mobile application.

"I wholly understand the ill-effects of drug abuse. I will not fall prey to drug abuse. I will prevent my friends and family from falling prey to drug abuse and offer them good advice. I will work towards helping drug abuse victims undergo rehabilitation and recovery. I will work with the Government to root out the production, distribution, and use of narcotic substances. I will dedicate myself to the state's growth and people's welfare," was the pledge that Chief Minister Vijay administered to the students.

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Following the pledge, Chief Minister Vijay awarded police personnel who had undertaken successful efforts towards foiling the production and smuggling of drugs in the state. During the event, police authorities had displayed the video stream of large quantities of seized drugs being incinerated at locations in Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli districts of the state.

The major anti-narcotics initiatives announced by the Vijay Government are: 65 Special Task Forces for Interdiction of Narcotics (STING) with over 2,200 personnel, Stringent action against Drug trafficking networks, confiscation of assets of drug traffickers, anti-drug clubs and volunteer teams in educational institutions, 24x7 Helpline '10581' and the Drug Free Tamil Nadu Mobile App for anonymous reporting, Rs.70 crore for rehabilitation of persons recovering from substance abuse, Integrated Youth Development Programme - 'Take Up Sports, Give Up Drugs'.

In June, Chief Minister Vijay had officially flagged off and actively participated in the 'Start Run, Stop Drugs' anti-drug marathon at Marina Beach in Chennai. The 52-year-old actor-turned-politician completed the three-kilometre run alongside thousands of public participants and youth to promote a healthy lifestyle. Back then, Vijay had also signed an official commitment with the catchphrase "sports-ah edu, drugs-ah vidu" (take up sports, give up drugs).