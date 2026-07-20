/DMK MLA arrested for "will break your bones" remark against CM Vijay

Markandeyan, a legislator of Tamil Nadu's Principal Opposition DMK, was arrested by the Thoothukudi district police for his remarks against Chief Minister Vijay. In a video said to be from a recent DMK event, the DMK legislator is heard saying, "Shameless Chief Minister... We will take care of you in the Legislative Assembly...Do you think we are clowns ? You say that you will lock the Legislative Assembly... If you do that, we will break your bones and send you out."

The arrest was made in response to a Police complaint filed by a functionary from Chief Minister Vijay's TVK party.

Following the arrest, DMK cadre raised slogans against the police and protested. This is the second arrest of a DMK MLA in connection with objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.

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DMK Chief MK Stalin condemned the arrest by alleging that the "Take Diversion Model" Government of TVK was hunting down DMK's former Ministers, legislators, and those associated with its IT Wing. "The arrested Member of the Legislative Assembly has been denied access even to his lawyer and supporters. Those who attempted to deliver his medication have also been prevented from doing so. Even the arrested individual's basic legal and human rights have been denied".

Kanimozhi, DMK's Deputy General Secretary and the Parliamentarian from Thoothukudi, condemned the MLA's arrest and alleged that the TVK Government is unable to face criticism. She lashed out at the TVK Government for allegedly unleashing the police to suppress DMK members. Further, she stated that the TVK Government will be taught a fitting lesson through democratic means.

The Tamil Nadu BJP welcomed the arrest of the DMK MLA and stated that his remarks at the public meeting were highly condemnable. "DMK leaders, under the guidance of their leadership, condemning this arrest is the absolute peak of shamelessness. It is utterly unacceptable for an elected representative of the people to hurl vulgar and indecent abuse at the Chief Minister in this manner. It is the primary duty of any party leadership to ensure that its members conduct themselves with decency, dignity, and respect. Those who constantly preach about 'duty, dignity, and discipline' are now openly encouraging vulgar attacks on the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. This attitude will only hasten the destruction of their party. Even though the whole world knows that such vulgarity and shamelessness are in the genes of the DMK, these people have long believed that no one can question or touch them. Arrests like this should serve as a strong lesson to those who arrogantly think they can abuse anyone at will," said Narayanan Thirupathy, the Chief Spokesperson of Tamil Nadu BJP.

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Citing the previous DMK rule, the BJP leader alleged that several DMK ministers, MLAs, and party officials had repeatedly made highly derogatory and abusive remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite the BJP filing multiple complaints, the Tamil Nadu Police took no action whatsoever. Further, Thirupathy demanded that Chief Minister Vijay immediately order action on all those pending complaints and also initiate disciplinary measures against the police officers who failed to act.