/Delimitation unity bid falters as majority of Tamil Nadu MPs skip CM Vijay's meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph's first attempt to bring the state's political parties together against the Centre's proposed delimitation Bill has faced a major setback, with most MPs deciding to skip the all-party meeting convened by him on Saturday.

Of Tamil Nadu's 57 MPs, only 20 are expected to attend the meeting, while 37 have chosen to stay away. The low attendance highlights the lack of consensus among the state's political parties over the Chief Minister's initiative.

Vijay called the meeting to discuss a common response to the proposed delimitation exercise. Southern states have raised concerns over the possible reduction in their parliamentary representation following the exercise.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the attendance details, most of the MPs expected to attend the meeting belong to the Congress and its smaller allies. The list includes 12 Congress MPs, two each from the VCK, CPI and CPI(M), and one each from the MDMK and IUML.

DMK, AIADMK among parties skipping meeting

The boycott has been led by the ruling DMK, with all its 30 MPs staying away from the meeting. The main opposition AIADMK has also decided to skip the session, with its four MPs absent.

The PMK, MNM and DMDK have also joined the boycott, with one MP from each party choosing not to attend.

Explaining the DMK's decision, party MP Kanimozhi said the meeting was unnecessary and alleged that it sought to divert attention from the Cauvery issue.

"The all-party MPs meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on delimitation is unnecessary"

Kanimozhi also said there had been no official announcement from the Union government about introducing a delimitation Bill during the current Parliament session. She pointed out that the amended draft Bill was not available and argued that there was nothing new to discuss.

The development came after Vijay invited all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu for a consultative meeting on the proposed Delimitation Bill 2026 and its possible impact on the state.

According to an official statement, the meeting is scheduled at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai at 3 pm on Saturday.

The Delimitation Bill 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026. The Bill seeks to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies, increase the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and implement women's reservation.

However, Parliament did not pass the Bill as it failed to secure the constitutionally required special two-thirds majority of members present and voting.