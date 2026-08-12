/Trump sued over $100,000-a-month advance access to Truth Social posts

US President Donald Trump is under fire for his attempts to sell advance access to his posts on his social media platform Truth Social. He is facing lawsuits from two media organisations, according to reports from Bloomberg News. On August 12, Wednesday, independent news outlet The Intercept and the non-profit Freedom of the Press Foundation filed a joint lawsuit arguing that the conduct was "extraordinary, corrupt, and unconstitutional."

“President Donald Trump is charging $100,000 per month for advance access to his official government announcements on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns,” says the civil lawsuit.

“This scheme is extraordinary, corrupt, and unconstitutional, and Plaintiffs bring this case to stop it,” the suit says. “There is no legitimate interest, let alone a significant one, in permitting President Trump to profit from selling government information.”

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Trump Media & Technology Group Corp announced in July that it would sell faster access to Trump’s “market-moving” Truth Social posts. It primarily targeted Wall Street trading firms and hedge funds; the service costs $60,000 to $100,000 per month. The move drew sharp criticism from Democrats as well as free-market fundamentalists on Wall Street. The product is called Truth API, which will deliver Truth Social posts of the 10 most popular accounts on Truth Social in a machine-readable format within milliseconds of publication.

After Trump, these accounts are White House itself, Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy. The lawsuit alleges that the scheme is “profoundly corrupt” and violates the First and Fifth Amendments of the US Constitution by giving subscribers preferential access to Trump’s public announcements for “unreasonable sums.”

“Often his posts have no immediate corresponding announcement from the White House,” the suit says. “In other words, President Trump’s posts are the only way to get official government news.” Since taking office, Trump has published roughly 9,000 to 11,000 posts on Truth Social.