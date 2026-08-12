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Jayme Leagh Franklin explains why she was holding her stomach beside Trump: 'I’m just pregnant you weirdos'

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 21:45 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 22:32 IST
Jayme Leagh Franklin explains why she was holding her stomach beside Trump: 'I’m just pregnant you weirdos'

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order calling for more research and flexibility on vaccines, alongside US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) and Jayme Leagh Franklin (L), founder of The Conservateur, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 10, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Jayme Leagh Franklin became the subject of bizarre ‘Zapper’ theories after appearing beside Donald Trump. She revealed the real reason she held her stomach.

Jayme Leagh Franklin, who was standing beside Donald Trump during the signing of an executive order regarding childhood vaccine recommendations, has attracted the attention of netizens. People have been noticing her every movement and body posture, and have cooked up wild theories about her habit of holding her hand over her stomach. People online have nicknamed her “bobblehead” and “zapper”.

The wild theory was that she was using a hidden remote control device, dubbed “The Zapper", everytime Trump is drowsy, she would receive a signal, press her stomach, and send an electric shock to wake the president up. The rumour was further fuelled because of her rigid posture, which netizens compared to a cyborg.

Responding to these wild rumours, Jayme Leagh Franklin, a conservative media entrepreneur and former Trump administration official, clarified that the reason she was holding her hand over her stomach was something far less dramatic.

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“I’m just pregnant you weirdos 😂😭” wrote Jayme Leagh Franklin.

Jayme Leagh Franklin is married to Drake Franklin since 2021. The couple resides in Washington with their daughter Vivienne, and they are currently expecting their second child. Jayme is the founder and CEO of The Conservateur a media and lifestyle platform which caters to young and Conservative Christian women. She had previously served as a legislative intern in the U.S. Senate, a coalitions coordinator for Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, and the director of correspondence during the first Trump White House. White House spokesman Kush Desai clarified that Franklin was invited to represent thousands of US parents whose queries about US vaccines have been ignored.

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Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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