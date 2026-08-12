Jayme Leagh Franklin, who was standing beside Donald Trump during the signing of an executive order regarding childhood vaccine recommendations, has attracted the attention of netizens. People have been noticing her every movement and body posture, and have cooked up wild theories about her habit of holding her hand over her stomach. People online have nicknamed her “bobblehead” and “zapper”.

The wild theory was that she was using a hidden remote control device, dubbed “The Zapper", everytime Trump is drowsy, she would receive a signal, press her stomach, and send an electric shock to wake the president up. The rumour was further fuelled because of her rigid posture, which netizens compared to a cyborg.

Responding to these wild rumours, Jayme Leagh Franklin, a conservative media entrepreneur and former Trump administration official, clarified that the reason she was holding her hand over her stomach was something far less dramatic.

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“I’m just pregnant you weirdos 😂😭” wrote Jayme Leagh Franklin.

Jayme Leagh Franklin is married to Drake Franklin since 2021. The couple resides in Washington with their daughter Vivienne, and they are currently expecting their second child. Jayme is the founder and CEO of The Conservateur a media and lifestyle platform which caters to young and Conservative Christian women. She had previously served as a legislative intern in the U.S. Senate, a coalitions coordinator for Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, and the director of correspondence during the first Trump White House. White House spokesman Kush Desai clarified that Franklin was invited to represent thousands of US parents whose queries about US vaccines have been ignored.