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Zhu Rongji dies at 97: How the former Chinese premier reshaped China’s economy

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 19:03 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 19:03 IST
Zhu Rongji dies at 97: How the former Chinese premier reshaped China’s economy

China's former premier Zhu Rongji (C) shakes hands with a delegate at the opening of the 18th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 8, 2012. Photograph: (AFP)

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Zhu Rongji dies, former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji, Zhu Rongji economic reforms, China state capitalism, Zhu Rongji WTO, China economy, Chinese Communist Party, Zhu Rongji legacy, Xi Jinping, China economic reforms

Former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji died on Wednesday at the age of 97 in Beijing. According to Chinese News agency Xinhua, he died of an unspecified illness at around 11:06 am in local time. Chinese state media honoured him in an obituary as a "loyal communist fighter" and an "outstanding leader," remembering his life as one of "revolution, struggle, and glory."

He is widely regarded as the “free-marketeer” among the Chinese Communist Party and had been purged twice under Mao Zedong for criticising irrational economic planning. Western media celebrates him as a neo-liberal stalwart in the CCP who brought China into the World Trade Organisation in 2002 through gruelling negotiations. But he was more of a statist rather than a capitalist. He is widely recognised as the chief architect of modern Chinese state capitalism, shifting the country away from a traditional Soviet-style planned economy. He introduced the policy of "Zhuge Fangxiao", which meant selling off or closing smaller, inefficient local factories and moving local tax powers to the central government. He pushed government enterprises to act like a private one, to show profitability and punished those who failed to do so. He is remembered in China as a tough, pragmatic leader who delivered double-digit growth and rarely minced his words.

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His four volumes of speeches, which came out in 2011, had shocking references to "tofu dregs" flood dykes built by "parasites", and erring bankers labelled as "half-wits". It became a bestseller in the country. "Our country faces many potential crises that could ​erupt at any time," Zhu said early in 1998 as he was becoming the premier. “Ordinary people are discontent about us in many ways. Especially, there is corruption among officials, the gulf between rich and poor, and the way some local officials act like tyrants.” It provides a window into the deeper anxieties coursing through China as it approached a transition that ushered in Xi Jinping as leader.

Zhu's tenure was not an unalloyed success. He was praised for fostering economic hyper-growth, but criticised for leaving structural imbalances, local debt issues, and factory closure fallout for his successors. However, the massive, state-controlled monopolies Zhu preserved formed the exact foundation that President Xi Jinping later used to strengthen state control over the economy.

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Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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