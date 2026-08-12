/Former CJI DY Chandrachud appointed Russia’s arbitrator in Oschadbank dispute

Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been appointed as an arbitrator by Russia in a high-stakes international arbitration tribunal hearing between Russia and Ukrainian-owned Oschadbank, according to a report by Global Arbitration Review cited by Bar and Bench. The case will be heard by a three-member arbitral tribunal.

Costa Rican arbitrator and former trade minister Dyalá Jiménez will preside over the three-member tribunal. He was jointly selected by the presidents on either side. The third member is a Greek arbitrator, Stavros Brekoulakis and a professor at the National University of Singapore; he was appointed by Oschadbank.

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What is the dispute?

The dispute is centred around Oschadbank's loss of hundreds of millions of dollars. It claims that it lost assets and operations in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the 1998 Russia-Ukraine Bilateral Investment Treaty. Oschadbank initiated the proceedings after a notice of dispute served on Russia in July 2025 allegedly went unanswered by Moscow.

Shift in Chandrachud's stance

Justice Chandrachud previously declined approaches from Russia to serve as its arbitrator in treaty claims brought by German energy firm Wintershall Dea and Ukrainian utility Ukrenergo. He had previously stepped down from a designated appointing role at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) after revealing initial communication from Russia.