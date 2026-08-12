/'Nothing Iran can do': Trump again claims US has 'total control' over Hormuz

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (August 12) claimed that the United States has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and said he intends to maintain control of the strategic waterway as negotiations with Iran over its reopening remain stalled.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it."

Trump also claimed that Iran's military infrastructure had suffered severe damage. He ended his message with the phrase, "Praise be to Allah!"

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"All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.

Trump has repeatedly said that Washington controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy and other commodity shipments through the Middle East.

Iran, however, says it effectively controls a large part of the waterway and plans to impose a toll system in response to the US war launched by Trump on February 28.

Trump made a similar claim on Tuesday while speaking to reporters. "We have total control over the Hormuz Strait right now. They don't have control. We have total control. We own it."

The remarks came amid a prolonged confrontation over the strategic maritime passage. Nearly 20 per cent of global petroleum trade moves through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's latest statement also came as Washington and Tehran continued behind-the-scenes diplomatic engagement. Representatives from both sides have held indirect discussions over measures to ease the Hormuz crisis and restore regular maritime traffic.

Tehran has reportedly sought compensation for war-related damage linked to the US war launched by Trump on February 28, along with compensation for economic losses caused by sanctions. Trump has publicly rejected the demand.

At the same time, the Trump administration has intensified economic pressure on Tehran by enforcing existing sanctions and warning that additional punitive measures could follow if Iran refuses to comply.

Iranian representatives have accused Washington of using military pressure and economic measures to seek unilateral concessions during the negotiations.