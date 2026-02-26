/Made a quick booking mistake? The new rule protects you from extra fees. What is it?

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has revised its air ticket refund framework to make cancellations and modifications more passenger-friendly. The updated norms introduce a limited free-cancellation window, quicker refund timelines, and clearer accountability for airlines.

What has changed?

Under the new guidelines, travellers who book directly through an airline’s website can cancel or modify their tickets within 48 hours of purchase without paying extra fees, subject to specified conditions. This cooling-off period allows passengers to reassess their travel plans without financial penalty. Airlines are also required to fix minor name errors, such as spelling mistakes, free of charge if passengers report them within 24 hours of booking, provided the ticket was purchased directly from the airline.

The move is aimed at preventing avoidable charges for small clerical mistakes. For tickets booked via travel agents or third-party platforms, airlines will now be responsible for processing refunds. Regardless of the booking channel, refunds must be credited within 14 working days, reducing the long delays many passengers have previously experienced. The revised norms additionally mention flexibility in cases involving medical emergencies, though detailed procedures were not outlined in the public communication. The intent is to provide relief to passengers forced to cancel due to health-related issues.

The changes follow a surge in refund-related complaints, particularly during the operational disruptions faced by IndiGo in December 2025, when widespread cancellations led to significant refund delays. While the 48-hour window offers flexibility, any changes made after that period will be subject to the airline’s fare rules, including applicable modification fees and fare differences.

What passengers should know about the new rules