/Operation Sindoor 2.0 underway, India warns Pakistan of harsher response says 'won’t be deterred by nuclear bluff'

Western Command of the Indian Army warned Pakistan of a “harsher” response than the previous one, highlighting that Operation Sindoor 2.0 is underway. Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 2 Corps, stated that Operation Sindoor 2.0 is underway, and the scale of preparation to launch the operation was much larger this time.



The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in May last year in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. Later, India carried out precision strikes aimed at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Strong warning to Pakistan

Speaking about the operation, Pushkar said India had sent a strong warning to Pakistan, adding that within four days the country was effectively forced to back down. "We gave Pakistan a very small sample in the operation. In just four days, they were brought to their knees and called our DGMO and asked to stop this war... This was a very small example, and its purpose was training," the Lieutenant General Pushkar said, news agency ANI reported.

He made the remarks during the Western Command’s Operational Capability Demonstration held in Pathankot, Punjab. “He (Shehbaz Sharif) wants to prevent us from taking any strong action... It's a kind of bluff he's doing, which we have to call out. We will not be deterred by his nuclear bluff,” he added.



"Operation Sindoor is ongoing... The preparations for Operation Sindoor 2 are quite extensive. I cannot tell you right now how this operation will unfold because it will depend on how much damage we want to cause to the enemy. Whether it is damage of any kind, be it on land, sea, or air, we are always ready to carry it out," he added.