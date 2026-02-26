/Why India carried out the Balakot airstrike on Pakistan? Key reason explained

The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched an airstrike on Pakistan in the early hours of 26 February 2019, targeting a major training camp of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) situated in the town of Balakot, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The mission involved approximately 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets with the codename 'Operation Bandar' crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistani airspace, marking the first attack on Islamabad since the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

Why did India conducted airstrike?

The airstrike was a response to avenge the Pulwama attack, which took place on February 14, 2019, by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a terror outfit from Pakistan. During the attack, a vehicle-borne suicide bomber near Pulwama in Kashmir exploded a Central Reserve Police Force convoy, claiming the lives of 40 personnel. Since the attack, February 14 has been marked as the Black Day in India, commemorating the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, one of the deadliest strikes on Indian security forces.

The airstrike was carried out by India in the early hours of February 26, when Indian fighter jets crossed the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region and struck targets near the town of Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Why is February 14 marked as 'Black Day'

The Pulwama attack is remembered as a “Black Day,” a term that reflects a deep sense of national mourning. The day is observed to honour the fallen soldiers, stand in solidarity with their families, and acknowledge the shared loss felt across the country. Commemorations include moments of silence, candlelight marches, remembrance events in schools and institutions, and widespread tributes on social media.