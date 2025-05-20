'A new beginning': Madarsa students in Uttarakhand will now study about Operation Sindoor

As many as 450 Madarsas in Uttarakhand will now teach students about India's Operation Sindoor against nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. The Uttarakhand Madarsa Board made the crucial decision after meeting the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, President of Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board told the news agency ANI that a delegation of the Muslim community met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to congratulate on the success of the operation and conveyed their idea.

"We conveyed our thoughts that we are with PM Modi. Taking inspiration from that, we thought of a new beginning, and we will teach the children studying in Madrasas about Operation Sindoor," Qasmi said.

"Pakistan killed our innocent civilians... We are not those who believe in the two-nation theory. We don't differentiate between Hindus and Muslims... We are including it in the syllabus as the country is paramount... We will begin this from 2025..." he added.

As per the sources cited by News 18, the syllabus will be updated for up to the Alia (Intermediate) level classes. Around 50,000 students will be taught the updated syllabus.

