Pakistan attempted target the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the nights of May 7-8 when India launched Operation Sindoor targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. The Indian Army confirmed about the attempted attack on Monday (May 19). But Pakistan's attack, that included drones and long-range missiles, were failed all thanks to the Indian military's elaborate air defence grid.

India's air defence grid explained

The Indian Army said that the Golden Temple was one of the primary targets in what officials are calling a "massive air assault" launched by Pakistan in the early hours of May 8.

The Army demonstrated how Indian Air Defence systems, including the AKASH missile system, L-70 Air Defence Guns, saved the Temple.

“In the hours of darkness, Pakistan carried out a massive air assault with drones and long-range missiles. We were fully prepared since we had anticipated this. Our alert army air defence gunners thwarted Pakistan Army’s nefarious designs and shot down all drones and missiles targeted at the Golden Temple. Thus, not allowing even a scratch to our holy Golden Temple," Major General Kartik C Seshadri told ANI.

AKASH Missile System

The Akash air defence missile system, as per the Bharat Electronics Ltd, is a medium range, surface-to-air missile system. It provides area air defence against multifarious air threats to mobile, semi-mobile and static vulnerable forces and areas. It even has multiple cutting-edge features with cross-country mobility.

L-70 Air Defence Guns

L-70 air defence guns were also used by the Army to protect the Golden Temple.

'Golden Temple lights were switched off '

Indian Army’s incharge of air defence Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha told ANI, "The Golden Temple hierarchy realised there was possibly a threat when it was explained to them. They allowed us to deploy guns to secure and protect the monument of international fame which is visited by hundreds and thousands of people every day. Hence, these guns were deployed, and the Golden Temple lights were switched off so that we could clearly visualise the drones as they were coming in. That gave us a greater clarity in the sky because as and when you saw the light, you knew what to engage."

Other weapons

The Air Defence of India has the S-400 system, medium-range surface-to-air missile system (Barak 8), the Pechora air defence system, Spyder quick-reaction missiles, and upgraded L-70 and Zu-23-2B guns.