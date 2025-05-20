YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra is being interrogated for her role in passing on details to Pakistan; with that, her connection with a Pak High Commission employee has come under the scanner.

She and others are being questioned over charges of espionage. The 33-year-old had visited Pakistan twice, and now, as her father was speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "She would say she is going to Delhi, and I do not know anything beyond that."

"None of her friends visited our home. Yesterday, the Police brought her here, she took her clothes and left, she did not say anything to me. I don't know what to say."

The father only knew about the fact that she would make videos at home. When asked about her visits to Pakistan, he said, "I never said that she visited Pakistan, she used to tell me that she was going to Delhi."

Jyoti's travels, her friends, her professional contacts, everything is under the scanner at the moment. The authorities are scrutinising her case and also nabbing others involved in sharing data with neighbouring Pakistan.

Her laptop and other devices are being examined to establish the link she had with Pakistan and employees of the High Commission here in India. Her father, now knowing very little about how far the case has reached and what the repercussions of his daughter's activities are, said, "I have no demands, whatever is going to happen, will happen."