Operation Sindoor: Who is Shehzad Wahab? Nabbed for spying for Pakistan

An Indian national, who is a resident of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested on charges of espionage. Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has identified the individual as Shehzad Wahab for sharing details with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The accused was taken into custody from Moradabad on Saturday. This comes amid a nationwide crackdown on people, who have been accused of spying for neighbouring Pakistan. The list includes content creators and social media influencers, among others.

Who is Shehzad Wahab?

According to the police, he would illegally transport goods across the border, which included cosmetics, spices, clothes and other items.

Through trade, Wahab is said to have been in touch with Pakistani operatives. Officials have said he helped transfer money to Pakistani handlers in India. He is also suspected to recruiting more people from Rampur and across Uttar Pradesh.

He has been further accused of sending people to Pakistan through the smuggling route with the operatives supporting him in the process. Investigation in this regard is underway.