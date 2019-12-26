Kolkata: Mamata leads another anti-CAA march, tells students to continue their protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday led another mass rally in Kolkata against the Citizenship Amendment Act. She asked the students to continue their protest in a democratic manner.

"I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way," she said today.

The chief minister also announced Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of those who lost their lives in Karnataka's Mangaluru during protests.

The West Bengal chief minister has been calling for rallies against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Citizenship Amendment Act seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

On Tuesday, Banerjee led a march from Gandhi Statue to Vivekananda House in Kolkata. Many TMC workers, senior party leaders, and protesters joined her as she took to the streets.

Last week also she had taken out a massive march to protest against the Act.

West Bengal Governor has called Banerjee's stance against the implementation of the CAA as unconstitutional.

In a series of tweets last week, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said that Banerjee has taken an "unconstitutional route by her public stance on CAA and ignored my appeal. This has immeasurably caused damage to our democratic fabric".