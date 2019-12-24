West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads protest march against CAA in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday led a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here.

She marched from Gandhi Statue to Vivekananda House in Kolkata.

Many TMC workers, senior party leaders, and protesters joined her as she took to the streets.

The protesters, who received considerable support from the bystanders, waved TMC flags and the tricolour during the march.

Mamata has been at the forefront among chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states against implementing the amended Citizenship Act.

Last week also she had taken out a massive march to protest against the Act.

The Act grants citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.