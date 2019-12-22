Mamata Banerjee lashes out at PM Modi, says PM contradicting Amit Shah's comments on nationwide NRC 

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her anti-CAA and anti-NRC stand, Banerjee lashed out at PM Modi stating that his stand contradicts Home Minister Amit Shah's position on nationwide NRC.

Banerjee took to Twitter and posted, “Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With the prime minister contradicting Home Minister publicly on nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right and who is wrong”.

While addressing people from the Ramlila grounds, PM Modi said, “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reached out to the UN on the issue. A few years ago, she had stood up in the Parliament and asked to stop infiltration from Bangladesh and wanted help for the refugees coming in from Bangladesh”.

The prime minister went on to claim that Banerjee was spreading false rumours.

“I want to ask Mamata didi, what changed? Why are you spreading false rumours? Why are you so afraid? You must believe in the people of West Bengal. Why are you not trusting the people of your state? Today, she is questioning the Citizenship Amendment Bill. We understand why. The entire country is watching and understands who you're supporting,” he claimed.