CAA protests: Internet services to remain suspended in Ghaziabad till Saturday morning 

The District Magistrate of Ghaziabad on Friday announced that Internet services in the area will remain suspended till 10 am on Saturday.

All schools in Ghaziabad will also remain closed, news agency ANI reported.

Mobile Internet services were suspended in Ghaziabad on Thursday night following the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

The Ghaziabad district administration suspended the services from 10 pm on December 19 till 10 pm on December 20.

Internet services were also snapped in Meerut and Bareilly.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state because of the prevailing law and order situation.

(With inputs from ANI)