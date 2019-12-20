Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests: 3 killed, Section 144 imposed in several districts of Uttar Pradesh

Opposition to India's new Citizenship law seems to be spreading to more and more cities and for the first time since protests started, there have been reports of casualties due to police firing.

Three people have died - two in Mangaluru and one in Lucknow - during violent protests in these two cities.

The United States has now issued a security alert for its citizens living in India, asking them to keep a low profile and avoid areas with demonstrations and protests.

Section 144 has been imposed in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In Lucknow, mobile internet and SMS services remain suspended until December 21.

Once again it is the national capital that is becoming the nerve centre for the movement, with prohibitory orders being imposed in 12 police stations in North-East Delhi.

The Delhi police are reportedly using drones to keep a track of the developments, with 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Rapid Action Force being deployed in the North-East Delhi.

At Seelampur, the police conducted a flag march under the stewardship of senior officers of the Delhi Police.

Students and residents took to the streets again at the Jamia University gate, to oppose the new Citizenship law.

Police action in Jamia was the flashpoint which galvanised the whole nation and moved people to protest.

Several metro stations have also been shut in light of the growing unrest.

Hundreds have also gathered at the Jama Masjid, in opposition to the citizenship law.

The Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad is expected to lead a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar today afternoon.

Internet connectivity had been restored in Assam, after almost 11 days.

Police have filed cases an approximate of 600 protesters in Chenai, including high profile names of actor Siddharth and musician TM Krishna.

In Mumbai, around 25,000 people gathered at the August Kranti Maidan on Thursday. The movement was led by students with many celebrities including Farhan Akhtar expressing support for their cause.

Across the country, protests have largely been peaceful, except some places like Lucknow and Ahmedabad, where extensive damage to public property was recorded.

The policemen also have suffered at the hands of malignant actors, who have been trying to hijack and discredit the protesters.

In Lucknow and Ahmedabad, protesters pelted stones at the police officers, smashing windshields of police vans and setting vehicles on fire.

In the western state of Gujarat, protesters attacked police vehicles at a highway, as a response to which Gujarat police have filed FIRs against 3,022 people, out of which 22 have been identified.