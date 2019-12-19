Anti-CAA protests: Internet services suspended in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bareilly

Internet services have been suspended in Ghaziabad on Thursday night for the next 24 hours following the violent protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

The Ghaziabad district administration suspended the services from 10 pm today till 10 pm on December 20.

Meanwhile, internet services have also been snapped in Meerut and Bareilly. Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation.



